Former Biloxi School District police chief facing embezzlement charge

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) — The former Biloxi School District police chief was arrested for embezzlement.

According to Mississippi Office of the State Auditor’s Office, authorities took Paul Gordon Cannette into custody after a grand jury indicted him on the charge.

Cannette allegedly embezzled more than $150,000 from the Mississippi Association of School Resource Office while as the sole officer of the organization. The state auditor’s office said MASRO receives public funds from the Mississippi Department of Education through the Mississippi Community Oriented Policing in Schools grant.

“This is another instance of an individual violating the trust of a community by embezzlement,” said State Auditor Stacey Pickering. “This offense is a particularly egregious because the stolen funds should have gone toward providing safety to our schoolchildren. My office will continue the fight to recover misspent and, in this case, stolen money on behalf of Mississippi taxpayers.”

Pickering said Cannette has since resigned from his position as Chief of Police for the Biloxi School District and offices held within MASRO. He was jailed under $50,000 bond.

The state auditor’s office also issued a demand of $244,819.78.