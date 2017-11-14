Jones County Driver Injured In Crash

Jones County, Miss.- Emergency units responded to a 911 call in Jones County Tuesday morning. A man was involved in a single-vehicle accident on Lower Myrick Road near Pine Drive. First-responders arrived on the scene and were able to safely remove the driver from his vehicle.

According to firefighters and emergency medical responders, the man was driving a GMC Yukon XL when he left the roadway and hit several pine trees.

The driver was sent to South Regional Medical Center in Laurel for treatment of what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

The GMC Yukon was heavily damaged in the crash and had to be towed from the crash site.