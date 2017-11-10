Man wanted for allegedly setting girlfriend on fire arrested in Arkansas

BLACKTON, Arkansas. (WHLT) — The Picayune man wanted for allegedly setting his girlfriend on fire was arrested in Arkansas.

Arkansas State Troopers arrested 43-year-old Jerry Glenn Willis Friday around 2 p.m.

According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Arkansas troopers were called to Highway 49 in Blackton around 1:15 p.m.

The victim’s 2014 Nissan Rogue was burning.

Authorities said Willis was taken into custody without incident. MBI said the suspect is facing attempted murder, felony taking of a motor vehicle and kidnapping charges.

MBI said Stacy Frank was found a little after 11 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 11 in Pearl River County. Authorities said she was doused with gasoline, set on fire left on the side of the road.

She was taken to a hospital in Jackson for treatment.

MBI said Willis is being held in the Monroe County, Arkansas Jail awaiting extradition to Mississippi.