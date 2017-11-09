MBI: Woman doused with gasoline, set on fire; Boyfriend wanted

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WJTV) — A woman is in the hospital after being doused with gasoline and set on fire.

Authorities are looking for the victim’s alleged boyfriend, 43-year-old Jerry Glenn Willis. He is wanted for domestic aggravated assault and kidnapping. He should be considered armed and dangerous, law enforcement officers said.

According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Stacy Frank was found a little after 11 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 11 in Pearl River County. Authorities said he was set afire and left beside the road.

She was taken to a hospital in Jackson for treatment, MBI said.

Authorities said the suspect might be traveling in the victim’s black 2014 Nissan Rogue SUV.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Willis, call 911. Poplarville Police and deputies of the Pearl River Sheriff’s Office are assisting MBI’s investigation.