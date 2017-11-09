Man wanted for questioning in dogfighting investigation turns himself in

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A man wanted for questioning in connection with a dogfighting ring is now in custody.

Sheriff Travis Patten said Tommie Queen turned himself in Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities were looking for Queen after they said they found dozens of dogs on his property.

Authorities said more than 50 dogs were found. Many of the dogs were injured.

The sheriff’s department says people have been dropping of dog food donations.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the sheriff’s department with costs to care for the animals. Click here to learn more about it.

The ACSO has been bombarded with dog food for the rescued pit bulls. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/qNysGvHH9k — Andrew Nomura (@NomuraReports) November 8, 2017