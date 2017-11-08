Oak Grove High School theatre invited to Scotland

HATTIESBURG, Miss.(WHLT) – The theatre department at Oak Grove High School has been selected to perform at the 2018 American High School Theatre Festival.

This is the largest arts festival in the world, and only 35 schools in North America were chosen. The students will perform four times during their two week stay, and also visit London and Edinburgh, Scotland.

Theater teacher, Suzanne Allmon, says the students are looking forward to going across seas, but they have a great amount of fundraising to do before August.

She says, “It has a little bit of a price tag, it’s about 65 hundred dollars a student, and we have abut 25 students going. So that’s quite a chunk of change for them to raise. They’re working really hard on fundraisers to raise that money, but all donations and support that we can get through coming to the shows and support through our fundraisers would be greatly appreciated.”

This week the students are performing in, A Twist of the Blade. All the proceeds from this show will go towards the student’s trip to Scotland.

For more information on how to get tickets, click here.