Jesse Finver joined the WHLT/WJTV News Team as a Multimedia Journalist in September of 2017. He graduated from Pennsylvania State University with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a Minor in Business.

Growing up in New Jersey, he followed the New York media market, and it fascinated him.

Initially a business student, Jesse realized mid-way through his college career that his true passion was journalism, and changed his major. He served as a news producer for CommRadio, the College of Communication’s student-run radio station. He also the hosted and produced “Friday’s with Fin” and the “Jesse Finver Show,” a weekly talk-radio show for CommRadio. Additionally, he worked as a reporter and anchor on the Centre County Report, Penn State’s student and faculty produced news broadcast.

Jesse interned at WCBS-2 NY and WLNY-1055.

He is a big sports fan, who grew up rooting for the wrong New York sports teams (Mets, Jets, Knicks, and Rangers) and is a proud Penn State football fan!