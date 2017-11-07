1 wanted for questioning in Adams County dog fighting ring investigation

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Adams County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a man in connection with a suspected dog fighting ring.

Sheriff Travis Patten said Tommie Queen is wanted for questioning.

Patten says this is the largest dog fighting ring in the county. It was located in Cranfield.

Authorities said they found about 35 to 40 dogs chained throughout a wooded area in the back of a house.

“You probably have about two acres with nothing but pit bulls. We have dogs, some with their legs bitten off, one with its lower jaw missing. You have a boneyard out here in plain view. They didn’t have the decency to bury the dogs,” Sheriff Patten said.

The Natchez-Adams Humane Society reached out to a Wiggins organization to help care for the animals. Patten said some of the dogs might have to be euthanized.

Deputies said they also found that one of the trucks on the property was reported stolen from Jefferson Davis County.

Authorities said Queen owns the property. Anyone who sees Queen, contact the sheriff’s department.