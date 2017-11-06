City of Petal is making it easier for residents to report issues in the city

PETAL, Miss.(WHLT) – The City of Petal is helping residents report problems in the city faster through a smartphone app.

On Wednesday, November 1, the city posted on Facebook they joined the SeeClickFix smartphone app.

The app will help residents report water leaks, potholes, animal control issues, and other area problems.

Not only will residents be able to report issues, but they will be able to receive updates and alerts from the city straight to their smartphone.

The app is free on Android and Apple products.

 

