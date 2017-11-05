Calloway to appeal conviction in Hattiesburg cops’ deaths

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) – The only person to stand trial in the deaths of two Hattiesburg police officers has filed a notice of appeal with the state Supreme Court.

Joanie Calloway was convicted in May of attempted accessory after the fact of capital murder and hindering prosecution in the first-degree.

The Hattiesburg American reports Calloway was one of nine people charged in connection to the deaths of Hattiesburg police officers Benjamin Deen and Liquori Tate. They were shot and killed May 9, 2015, during a traffic stop.

Calloway, of Hattiesburg, was the driver of the vehicle that was pulled over by Deen.

She has sought a new trial twice – once in May and again in June – and was denied both times.

The Supreme Court has not set a date to hear Calloway’s appeal.