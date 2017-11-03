Democratic state lawmaker says he’s running for Congress

MOSS POINT, Miss. (AP) – A Democratic member of the Mississippi Legislature says he’s running for the U.S. House.

Rep. Jeramey Anderson of Moss Point said Friday he will seek his party’s nomination next year in south Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District.

Republican Steven Palazzo won the 4th District seat in 2010, and is preparing to seek another two-year term.

Anderson won a special election to fill a vacant seat in the state House in late 2013. He won a four-year term in 2015 and can keep the seat while running for federal office.

The 25-year-old Anderson is director of a nonprofit organization he founded to mentor boys ages 11-18. He says in a news release he wants to work across party lines on issues such as “poor schools, economic hardships and government transparency.”

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)