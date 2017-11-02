Woman charged with burglary in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss.(WHLT) – A woman is in custody after burglarizing a business Wednesday night.

Officials say at approximately 11:00 p.m., 28-year-old Shaina Patton entered Jr Food Mart, at 5696 Hwy 49, and shattered the front door with a brick.

The reporting party said after throwing the brick, Patton stole cigarettes and alcohol.

After further investigation, Patton was arrested and charged with Commercial Burglary and Fugitive of Other Jurisdiction due to her being wanted by MDOC.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Hattiesburg Police Department or Metro Crimestoppers.