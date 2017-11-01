USM offers new online nursing program for Mississippi Nurses

HATTIESBURG, Miss.(WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi has rolled out a new RN-BSN program for Mississippi nurses.

The online program will give current RN’s the opportunity to earn their BSN degree online while still working full-time.

With the program being fully online, rolling admissions is being offered, with students being able to enroll twice every semester.

USM says there are two program tracks for nurses:one for current Mississippi community college ADN students and another for current Mississippi RNs.

The courses will be offered in eight, 10 and 16 week intervals.

USM says the program will start admitting students in Spring 2018 and scholarships are available.

To learn more about the RN-BSN program at USM, click here.