HPD collects nearly 115 pounds of drugs during weekend event

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — This past Saturday, in partnership with the National Drug Take Back Initiative, the Hattiesburg Police Department collected approximately 115 pounds of unwanted, expired, and unused pharmaceutical drugs.

After President Donald Trump declared the opioid crisis a “public health emergency” last week, police departments around the country are partnering up with the federal government to remove excess pharmaceutical drugs from the streets.

The Hattiesburg Police Department, in a statement released today, thanks all the citizens that participated in the drive.

“We extend great gratitude for those that made a difference in their community by keeping drugs out of the hands of the youth and out our environment.”