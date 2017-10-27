World War II explosive found in Forrest County

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — An explosive that possibly dates back to World War II was found in Forrest County this week.

According to the sheriff’s department, the explosive device was located Tuesday near Camp Shelby on Hollingsworth Road.

Authorities said two people were metal detecting in the area and came across the device.

They called the sheriff’s department, and there were able to determine that it was an explosive.

They called the Biloxi bomb squad to detonate the device.

No injuries were reported.

The bomb squad said they believed the device was a World War II rifle grenade.