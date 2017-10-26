Hancock Whitney Bank brings ‘Financial Cents Series’ to Petal school

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) — Hancock Whitney Bank is helping students become educated in finances.

Thursday the bank will kick off Hancock Whitney Financial Cents, a financial education series designed to help people succeed. The series is powered by EVERFI, education technology firm.

An event was held at Petal Upper Middle School. The bank is also celebrating its Founder’s Day.

“In October in the 1800s, our founders committed to creating opportunities for people and the communities we serve,” said Market President Greg Hodges. “Since then, financial education has been a priority for us. We believe if people—especially students—can learn and practice good financial habits now, they’re better prepared to build financial security and create opportunities for themselves, their families, and communities. We chose to make Founders Day about financial education to honor our heritage and meet our mission to help people achieve their financial goals and dreams.”

Since 2014 Financial Cents has reached nearly 39,000 students at almost 250 schools, with more than 201,100 modules and 150,830-plus learning hours.

Event organizers said Financial Cents can expand family insights, broaden learning scopes, complement classroom teaching, and incorporate familiar technology to show students how to apply essential financial skills.