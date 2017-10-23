Petal celebrates having No. 1 school district in Mississippi

PETAL, Miss.(WHLT) – The Petal School District is the number one district in the state of Mississippi this year.



According to the Mississippi Department of Education Accountability grades, the district scored straight A’s across the board.

WJTV spoke with Superintendent Matt Dillon about what these scores mean for the district, he said, “I’m very excited about this great accomplishment for our district and for our community, and I can’t say enough about our great faculty and staff and our student body. Our parental support that we get day in and out, our community is second to none.”

Last year, Petal School District was in seventh place, but this year being number one is a new milestone.

We spoke with two teachers who’s been with the district for over 20 years, and they’re excited for the district and students. Lisa Amacker said, “The students are excited, and then the ones that I have now are like, oh no we’ve got to now be number one again. We’ve got to work hard. So they’re excited as well.” Teresa Loper added, “We’re proud of our students effort, we want them to give their best everyday. As teachers at our school we try every day to give our students good instructional experiences that are relevant to them.” Officials with the Petal School District hope this recognition will strive students to succeed not only this year, but beyond high school.