Mississippi’s Walks for Diabetes

Be part of the “DFM SUPER KREWE”

Gulf Coast Saturday, September 16 Reg. 9:00 A Walk 10:00 Jones Park In Memory of Toby Boatright Jackson Sunday, October 1 Reg. 1:00PM Walk 2:00PM Southern Farm Bureau Life In Memory of Sheriff Malcolm McMillin and Sonny Lawson Meridian Sunday, October 8 Reg. 1:00PM Walk 2:00PM The Grove at Bonita Lakes In Honor of Heather, Brad and Emma Holley Golden Triangle Sunday , October 15 Reg. 1:00PM Walk 2:00PM Riverwalk In Honor of Frank Cockerham McComb Saturday, October 28 Reg. 9:30 A Railroad Depot In Honor of Dr. Henry Lewis Hattiesburg Sunday, October 29 Reg. 1:00PM Walk 2:00PM Longleaf Trace, USM Gateway In Honor of Tom King Oxford Sunday, November 5 Reg. 1:00PM Walk 2:00PM Lyceum Loop

If you wish to create an online fundraiser for yourself or your team so that your friends and family can easily donate, please follow the link to Crowdrise.

Step 1: You will need to scroll past the existing fundraisers to choose the walk event nearest you.

Step 2: Create a fundraiser within that walk event.

Step 3: Follow up and encourage your donors within your team fundraiser every week or so.

Here’s the Link to Crowdrise. Please contact the DFM for help if you have any difficulties accessing Crowdrise or setting up your page.

Please check back often or follow the DFM Facebook page for updates. In the meantime, feel free to contact us for more details.