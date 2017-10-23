Hattiesburg Police Department is now accepting applications for the 2018 police academy

HATTIESBURG, Miss.(WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Police Department is now recruiting for its 2018 academy.

In an announcement Monday morning, the Assistant Chief Frank Misenhelter mentioned the department is “looking forward to attracting the very best” in the next academy.

Applicants who wish to apply must complete 17 weeks in the academy, pass the civil service exam, and meet “a high standard of physical fitness requirements.”

In an interview with Chief Anthony Parker, he talked about the importance of the academy training, “To the individuals that want to come out, it’s not easy. It is a rigorous class. It’s 17 weeks of training, classroom training, physical training, mental training. We ask everybody to be prepared, be in shape when they come out to apply to our academy.”

The Mayor of Hattiesburg, Toby Barker, also gave words of encouragement to applicants, “We ask you to consider being part of something bigger than yourself, to not settle. To write a story for yourself and this department, that’s so much bigger and so much brighter than anything you could have imagined.”

According to officials, the salary for academy recruits is $25,000, and the salary will be adjusted upon graduation.

The last day to submit an application is January 16, 2018 at 5 p.m.

For more information about the 2018 academy, click here.