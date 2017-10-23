1 dead, 1 injured after SUV hits pedestrians in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) — One person is dead, and another person is injured after police said an SUV hit the pedestrians.

Hattiesburg Police charged Justin Williamson with DUI negligence of driver resulting in death.

Police responded to the scene at the intersection of Highway 49 and I-59 around 1:55 a.m. Saturday.

Their the investigation revealed that a black Ford Expedition hit a man and a woman who were walking. The victims were taken to the hospital.

Officers said 26-year-old Seth Allen Johnson died from his injuries; at last check, the woman was in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.