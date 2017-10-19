Driver leads officers on chase, dies after fiery crash

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — One person died after authorities say a driver hit several cars in a parking lot and crashed into a building in Hattiesburg.

Hattiesburg police said they went to Hardy Street around midnight to respond to a call about a reckless driver. When they arrived, they saw a woman driving recklessly in a parking lot.

Lt. Latosha Myers Mitchell said the diver had allegedly hit sever vehicles. Police tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver kept going.

They said officers pursued the vehicle then stopped because the driver was traveling too erratic.

Authorities said she traveled down W. Front Street and crashed into a building. The car caught fire. Authorities said they tried to remove her from the vehicle, but they were unsuccessful.

The driver has not been identified at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.