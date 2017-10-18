AT&T announces new high speed internet services in Simpson County

SIMPSON CO, Miss.(WHLT) – New broadband services are being offered in Simpson County thanks to AT&T.

Early Wednesday morning the Mississippi AT&T president, Congressman Gregg Harper, and Public Service Commissioner for the Southern District, Sam Britton joined in on the announcement.

“We’re very excited about it. This has been a project through the FCC’S Connect America Fund. We’ve had several of these announcements across the state. We’ve committed to reach one hundred and thirty three thousand locations across Mississippi by the year 2020,” said Mayo Flynt, State President for AT&T Mississippi.

Accoring to Flynt, the project has been in the works for a couple years with the help of the FCC’s Connect America Fund.

By the end of 2017, Flynt says about 60 percent of the broadband services in the rural areas will be completed, however, by the year 2020, the state can see up to 133,000

Congressman Gregg Harper also shared his thoughts on the new services, “In today’s market, for a young person to do their homework, to do their research papers, to learn what they need to learn, they got to have this.”

The Public Service Commissioner for the Southern District was also elated that people in Simpson County can now get the service they’ve been waiting for, “One of the biggest questions we get asked at the Public Service Commission is, can you help us get broadband internet service? This is truly a big deal, and this service that AT&t is rolling out is going to provide internet service for a lot of new people that have not been able to get service before. ”

To see if these new services are in your area call, 877-990-0041 or click here.