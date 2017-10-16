19-year-old woman killed in Lamar County shooting

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex located at the 100 Block of Foxgate Avenue.

Deputies were dispatched to the incident a little before noon Sunday.

Officials say when they arrived on scene they found a 19-year-old woman dead from a gunshot wound.

Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel says they have arrested a 27 year old man from McComb and plan to charge him with murder. His identity will not be released until he appears in front of a judge.

The identity of the victim is not being released at this time. We’ll keep you updated with the latest as it develops.