Mississippi waives fees to rebuild piers hit by hurricane

By Published:
A view of the MS Gulf Coast from Biloxi, MS | Photo courtesy: Candace Coleman, WJTV

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi officials are waiving permit fees for people who need to rebuild piers, boathouses and docks following Hurricane Nate.

The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources, which handles permits for structures built over water in coastal areas, made the announcement Wednesday.

Though damage to most structures on land was relatively light, many piers were damaged by storm surge.

The waiver is good until April 30th for anyone who has previously received a permit and will repair or rebuild according to the plans in the original permit.

Property owners must still apply and get another permit before beginning construction.

For more information, contact the department’s Wetlands Permitting Bureau at 228-523-4106.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s