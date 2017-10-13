Lumberton High student in custody after making threat to school, administrators say

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss.(WHLT) – Lumberton High School is off lockdown after a threat was made Friday morning.

According to the Lumberton Public School District, administrators received a call around 9 a.m. about a possible shooting that would occur in 30 minutes at Lumberton High.

Superintendent Linda Smith said the school immediately went on lockdown, and law enforcement was notified. The Lumberton Police, Lamar County Police, and Lamar County School Police all responded to the call.

After further investigation, it was determined a student from the school made the threat, Smith said. That student was identified and is currently in custody.

The school district believes the call was just a threat and no actual shooting was planned.