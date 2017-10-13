2 arrested in Hattiesburg after MBN finds drug lab

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics agents and other law enforcement officers raided a residential drug lab Wednesday in Hattiesburg.

Two people were taken into custody at home of West 4th Street.

Travis Gregory Edwards, 34, and Charles Paul Edwards, 38, were taken to the Lamar County Jail.

According to MBN, agents seized more than $200,000 in steroids and related items.

MBN Director John Dowdy said agents confiscated hundreds of vials of injectable steroids, thousands of dosage units of oral steroids, large quantities of precursor chemicals for the manufacture of the drug, as well as 18 firearms, a commercial pill press, packaging and labeling equipment.

The suspects are facing a charge of possession of more than 500 grams of a schedule III controlled substance with intent to distribute. Charles Edwards also faces a charge of manufacture of a controlled substance.

Bonds for the two, set by Lamar County Justice Court Judge Charles Greer, are $20,000 for Travis Edwards and $30,000 for Charles Edwards.

The arrests culminate a near two-year investigation by the MBN, with assistance from U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and Lamar County Sheriff Department.