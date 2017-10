After suffering a deflating defeat issued out by the hands of North Texas, Southern Miss. was forced to start Quarterback Keon Howard versus UTSA and the decision played very well into their favor. Howard threw three touchdown passes and the Eagles got back in the winning column with a close 31-29 victory. The Southern Miss. coaching staff made it known that they will continue to start whichever quarterback puts them in a position to win each given week whether that be Howard or Griggs.

