JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Public Schools held a ribbon cutting for the first student-run credit union branch in the city.

Hope Credit Union and Alignment Jackson began working with JPS and Finance Academy program to establish a student-run branch.

Alignment Jackson’s academy structure is designed to give students real-world experiences.

The ceremony was held at Provine High.

“The project provides students with hands-on experience with all facets of operating a financial institution while building the financial capacity of Provine High students, staff and stakeholders,” said HOPE CEO Bill Bynum.

“We are grateful for this partnership with Hope Credit Union,” said Interim Superintendent Dr. Freddrick Murray. “This is an excellent opportunity for our high school academy students to get first-hand knowledge and experience on the operations of a financial institution. The innovation of the student-run bank fits into our goals of producing college-ready, career-prepared graduates.”

Faculty and staff are eligible to open accounts at the school location during branch hours, which are two days a week, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Students age 18 and older also may open accounts at the school location.

HOPE will provide financial literacy counseling to students, faculty, and staff.

Hope Credit Union opens its first student run credit union branch at Provine High School. #ProvineHS. #BuildingStrongerSchoolsTogether pic.twitter.com/YCqryldqKU — JacksonPublicSchools (@JPSDistrict) October 10, 2017