Gulf Coast recovering from the aftermath of Nate

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Gulf Coast and South Mississippi is recovering from the aftermath of Hurricane Nate.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said no storm-related injuries had been reported.

Crews are working to restore power to all customers. MEMA said they also have workers assessing the damage of the impacted areas. However, no major damage has been reported to MEMA.

At the height of Hurricane Nate, during landfall, approximately 50,000 customers were without power. Monday morning, the number had fallen to about 2,200 customers without power statewide, MEMA said. About 1,700 of those were in Jackson County.

The expectation is that those all customers in that area will have their power restored by the end of the day according to Singing River Electric.

MEMA said the Department of Transportation is still clearing sand and debris on some portions of U.S. Highway 90 on the Gulf Coast.

The Mississippi Department of Human Services is reporting that all shelters have closed on the Gulf Coast.

Damage assessments will continue in the affected counties throughout the week, in conjunction with state and local partners.