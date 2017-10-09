3 new cases of West Nile Virus in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi State Department of Health says there are three new cases of West Nile Virus.

The new cases are in Hinds, Rankin, and Sunflower counties. This brings Mississippi’s totla to 58 for the year 2017, according to MSDH.

So far this year cases have been reported in Bolivar, Calhoun (2), Clarke, Clay, Covington, DeSoto, Forrest (5), Hinds (13), Humphreys (2), Jones, Lauderdale, Leake, Lee (3), Leflore, Lincoln (2), Lowndes (2), Madison (4), Monroe (2), Noxubee, Perry, Rankin (7), Scott (2), Sunflower, Wilkinson, and Yazoo counties. Two deaths have been reported, in Forrest and Humphreys counties.

In 2016, Mississippi had 43 WNV cases and two deaths.

Below are some tips from the MSDH:

Use a mosquito repellent with an EPA-registered ingredient such as DEET while you are outdoors.

Remove all sources of standing water around your home and yard to prevent mosquito breeding.

Wear loose, light-colored, long clothing to cover the arms and legs when outdoors.

Avoid areas where mosquitoes are prevalent.