1 dead, 1 injured in Marion County shooting

By Published:

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Marion County deputies are investigating a shooting that happened on Water Valley Road in the Foxworth community.

Authorities said they were called to the scene on Friday and found a man outside the residence with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. 30-year-old Tamaneka Muree Alexander was unresponsive inside. Deputies said it appeared that she had been shot as well.

An ambulance took the 48-year-old man to the hospital; Alexander had to be airlifted. She died at the hospital, deputies said.

The male victim is listed in stable condition.

Authorities are still investigating the shooting.

