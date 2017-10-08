Mississippi Power crews working to restore power on the Gulf Coast

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Power crews are assessing damage and working to restore power to those who lost it during Hurricane Nate.

As of 11:30 Sunday morning, Mississippi Power (MP) crews had restored power to more than 10,000 customers. There are approximately 4,800 MP customers that remained without power around noon on Sunday.

“Following Hurricane Nate, our dedicated team at Mississippi Power is actively assisting our customers and restoring service,” said Mississippi Power President and CEO Anthony Wilson. “The safety of our customers and employees is our top priority. We know how important electrical service is to restoring quality of life after a storm and we are working hard for our customers and their businesses.”

Here’s a list of estimated restoration times for Mississippi Power customers:

Bay St. Louis 1 p.m. CST Pass Christian 1 p.m. CST Poplarville 3 p.m. CST Gulfport 5 p.m. CST Long Beach 5 p.m. CST Lucedale 5 p.m. CST Ocean Springs 8 p.m. CST Pascagoula 8 p.m. CST Moss Point 8 p.m. CST Biloxi 8 p.m. CST D’Iberville 8 p.m. CST

If you are a Mississippi Power Customer and you see downed power lines, you can report it by calling: 800.532.1502.

Crews are working hard to restore power to all customers experiencing outages. This team is completing restoration work in @OceanSpringsMS. pic.twitter.com/ruVHmmeZkm — Mississippi Power (@MS_Power) October 8, 2017