Evacuees fill hotels in the Metro

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Some Mississippi Gulf Coast residents decided to come to the Jackson-metro to escape Hurricane Nate.

WJTV’s Katey Roh spoke to families about their drive to Jackson to avoid the storm.

Michael McNeely and his wife told Katey Roh that they’d recently relocated from Ohio to Mississippi. Because this was the first hurricane they’ve had to deal with, they wanted to leave the coast to get to a safe place. “We decided Jackson would be a safe place outside of the cone,” McNeely said.

He and his wife left Long Beach and headed to the Homewood Suites in Ridgeland, and they weren’t the only people to leave the Gulf Coast.

We also caught up with Carmen James. She came up from Louisiana. She was worried about the New Orleans water pumping system. “I have no doubt the city can withstand the storm,” James said. “But it is how will it handle the floods?” James continued on to say.

Like McNeely and his wife, James and her friend Takema Robinson packed their bags, secured their belongings and hit the road.

“As we came up, the alerts were going off that it was now a Category 2, and we were both like we made the right decision,” said Robinson.

For these evacuees, it’s better being safe, than being sorry.