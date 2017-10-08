Casinos along Gulf Coast reopen after Nate makes landfall

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) — Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort’s casino floor has re-opened following a mandatory closure ordered by the Mississippi Gaming Commission during hurricane Nate. Scarlet Pearl received no damage, no flooding and no loss of power during the hurricane.

The casino floor is built 18 feet above sea level, and the building is designed to withstand winds up to 137 miles per hour.

“We are very fortunate to have volunteer associates, families, and even pets stay in the hotel so we could flawlessly close the casino floor, as well as keep the hotel, Under The Oak Cafe and Butler’s Bar & Lounge open and operational for those guests who chose to ride out the storm with us,” said CEO LuAnn Pappas.

“Thankfully everyone is safe, and our leadership team is tremendously thankful to those who stayed and helped to expeditiously close and then re-open the casino floor and all other outlets.”

The Mississippi Gaming Commission gave the green light to re-open at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, October 8, 2017.