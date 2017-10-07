Mandatory curfew issued for a few Mississippi coast counties

(WJTV) — Authorities have issued a mandatory curfew for a few counties along the Mississippi coast.

The curfew in Jackson County is set from 7 p.m. October 7 until 7 a.m. October 8. There is also a voluntary evacuation in place for the southern part of the county.

In Hancock County, authorities issued a curfew beginning Saturday, October 7, 2017 at 9 p.m.. and ending Sunday, October 8 at 9 a.m.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and Gov. Phil Bryant held a news conference Saturday to update residents about Hurricane Nate. Gov. Phil Bryant is urging residents to stay off the streets during the storm.

The Mississippi Gaming Commission ordered a mandated closure of the coastal casinos at 5 pm. Casinos will reopen after storm assessments have been completed.

MEMA believes that Nate will make landfall Hancock County to Mobile tonight as a Category 2 storm. The storm surge could be as high as 10 to 12 feet in some areas.

“This is the worst hurricane that has impacted Mississippi since Hurricane Katrina,” said MEMA Director Lee Smithson. “No piece of property is worth your life.”

Smithson said there are more than a dozen shelters open along the coast.

They are asking residents to have enough supplies where they can be self-sufficient for at least 72 hours.