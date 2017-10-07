Jones County Safe Room Opens

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV/WHLT) – Jones County officials are telling people to get prepared for what Hurricane Nate could bring to the area.

As of 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon, the Jones County FEMA 361 Evacuation Shelter was open. It’s located at 1425 Ellisville Blvd., Laurel, MS 39440.

Directions: If you are coming from I-59, take the 93 exit and head northeast for .54 miles on Ellisville Blvd. (HWY11). The room is on the south side of the road between the Magnolia Center and Auto Express.

During the first 24 hours of the shelter opening, no meals will be provided.

We’re told service animals are welcome in the safe room.

Here are a few items you’ll need to bring with you if you’re heading to the safe room: Blankets Food Snacks



Saturday afternoon through Sunday, Jones County officials expect the area to see flash flooding in areas where there’s poor drainage.

Saturday night into Sunday morning, local officials say Jones County residents can expect to see winds between 25mph to 35mph; wind gusts could get up to 45mph. The impact could knock over trees and cause power outages.

We will continue to post new information as it becomes available.