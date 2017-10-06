Mississippi Gulf Coast Prepares for Nate

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Harrison County Emergency Management Director, Rupert Lacy, expects Nate to directly hit the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

“Looking at that cone, we’re pretty much in the center area of that,” said Lacy “And of course that is an issue that we’re trying to take all of those necessary precautions throughout Harrison County.”

Lacy says that certain events like High School Homecomings might have to cancel their plans for the weekend due to the storm. The car show, “Crusin’ the Coast has already canceled their events for Sunday due to the storm.

“All of our actions have to be taken care of and in place Saturday afternoon for us to pull the triggers on what activities, what efforts and what activities we’re going to have to do to protect the citizens.”

Lacy is also urging people to stock up on supplies now like canned goods, bottled water, and sandbags.