Hurricane Shelters opening in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — In preparation of Nate, several shelters are scheduled to open on Saturday October 7.
Here a list of locations:
Jackson County – 8:00 AM opening
East Jackson County Safe Room, 18413 Highway 613, Hurley, MS 39555
Central Jackson County Community Safe Room, 5500 Ball Park Rd, Vancleave, MS 39565
West Jackson County Safe Room, 13000 Walker Rd, Ocean Springs, MS 39564
Harrison County – 2:00 PM opening
*County Farm Rd Safe Room, 15035 County Farm Rd, Gulfport, MS 39503
*D’Iberville High School, 15625 Lamey Bridge Rd, Biloxi, MS 39532
*West Harrison High School, 10399 County Farm Rd, Gulfport, MS 39503
*Lobouy Safe Room, 9509 Lobuoy Rd, Pass Christian, MS 39571
*Saucier/Lizana Safe Room, 23771 Saucier-Lizana Rd, Saucier, MS 39574
Forrest County – 2:00 PM opening
Forrest County Safe Room, 946 Sullivan Drive, Hattiesburg, MS 39401
George County – 4:00 PM opening
Agricola Community Center, 3161 Cooks Corner Rd, Lucedale, MS 39452
Benndale Community Center, 5207 Hwy 26 W, Lucedale, MS 3945
Pet friendly shelters are indicated with asterisks*. If you seek shelter with pets, consult you County Emergency Director for pet friendly shelters. All pets in pet-friendly shelters must be crated in the shelter.
Here is a list of recommended items:
- Medications
- Food items for persons with dietary restrictions
- Clothing
- Assistive Devices
Make sure you bring the following items with you:
- Leash and collar
- Kennel or crate
- Bedding
- At least one week supply of food and water
- Vaccination records
- Medications
- Bags for sanitary needs or kitty litter with enclosed container