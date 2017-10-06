Cruisin’ The Coast events abbreviated due to Tropical Storm Nate

(WJTV) — Cruisin’ The Coast event organizers are condensing the weekend schedule due to weather conditions concerning Tropical Storm Nate.

Executive Director Woody Bailey said that Friday’s events would continue as planned, but the weekend activities will be abbreviated.

“We encourage Cruisers to enjoy today as planned. Tomorrow, Saturday, our Cruisin’ venues and other activities will be cancelled except for our closing activities at Cruise Central.”

Saturday’s events will start at 9 a.m. Gates to Cruise Central in Gulfport at Centennial Plaza will open at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Cruisin’ organizers said that participant stamping cards should be turned in at any stamping venue before 5 p.m. Friday so they may be entered into the drawing Saturday.

“We will accept them with or without their stamping being completed,” said Bailey. He also said that for those not present, winnings will be mailed later next week. There will be no official Cruisin’ activities or events on Sunday.