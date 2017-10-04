HIV Awareness Conference for healthcare professionals at Forrest General

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — Forrest General Hospital along with Postgraduate Institute for Medicine and ViralEd, Inc hosted an HIV conference for medical professionals.

Dr. Wilbert Jordan, medical director of Charles Drew Medical Center in Los Angeles, gave the presentation.

The conference, Improving HIV Care in Women and Minority Populations was held at Forrest General.

The program included case studies to educate clinicians who work with women and minority populations. Participants of the program learned about HIV treatment and how to provide optimal care for HIV-infected or at-risk patients.