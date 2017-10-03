Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker signed a proclamation for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The proclamation was presented Tuesday at City Hall.

On Tuesday, October 10, a candlelight vigil will be held at 6 p.m. to honor victims of domestic violence. It will be held at the Jackie Dole Community Center by the Victim Services Unit of the Hattiesburg Police Department.

On Thursday, October 19, the Taking Pride in Our Stride Walk will be held at 5:30 p.m. HPD will host a self-defense class at the Jackie Dole Community Center after the walk.