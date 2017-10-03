2 in runoff for Mississippi House seat in Hattiesburg area

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) – Voters in two counties are choosing a new member of the Mississippi House.

Missy Warren McGee and Kathryn Rehner are in a runoff Tuesday in House District 102 in parts of Forrest and Lamar counties.

The winner will serve the final two years of a term started by Republican Toby Barker. He became Hattiesburg mayor July 1 – an office he won as an independent.

Candidates in Mississippi special elections run without party labels, but 51-year-old McGee is supported by Republicans and 27-year-old Rehner is supported by Democrats.

Republicans are trying to maintain their three-fifths supermajority in the 122-member state House, and the District 102 seat is vital to that effort.

