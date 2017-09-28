Woman hit by car dies in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A Jones County woman who was hit by a vehicle Wednesday night died from her injuries.

Authorities said the went to Sharon Road near First Baptist Church around 8:09 p.m. to respond to the scene.

The woman had gone to church service and was walking home when the incident occurred.

The church attendees, including a doctor, performed CPR until emergency crews arrived.

The driver of the car was not hurt.

Authorities said it is unclear how the accident occurred; The victim’s name has not been released yet, pending notification of family.