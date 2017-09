The Golden Eagles have a variety of offensive weapons at their disposal this year but there’s one duo in the mix where the chemistry didn’t just form over the course of fall camp. Starting Quarterback Kwadra Griggs and wide receiver Korey Robertson have been playing together since they were seven years old. The two began their tenure with a pee wee league named the Greenwood Raiders. From high school and now to college play the two continue to do big things on the field.

