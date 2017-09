HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) — A woman is shot during a domestic disturbance in Hattiesburg.

Lt. Latosha Myers Mitchell said police arrested Roy McNair and charged him with domestic aggravated assault.

Officers went to North Chancellor Road just after 8 p.m. Sunday to respond to the incident.

A woman was shot several times. She was taken to the hospital; at last check, she was listed in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.