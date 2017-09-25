More cases of West Nile Virus reported in three Miss. counties

JACKSON, Miss. — Three new cases of West Nile Virus were reported by the Mississippi State Department of Health on Monday, raising the total to 54 so far in 2017. The cases were reported in Forrest, Hinds, and Scott counties.

This is the fifth reported case in Forrest county, the 12th in Hinds county, and the second in Scott county this year.

Although peak West Nile Virus season is from July to the end of September, it can be contracted at any point throughout the year.

Those suffering from the West Nile Virus often experience symptoms that include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, a rash, muscle weakness or swollen lymph nodes. In rare cases, the infection can result in paralysis, coma or death.

The Mississippi State Department of Health suggests using the following precautions for combating this mosquito-borne virus:

Use a mosquito repellent with an EPA-registered ingredient such as DEET while you are outdoors.

Remove all sources of standing water around your home and yard to prevent mosquito breeding.

Wear loose, light-colored, long clothing to cover the arms and legs when outdoors.

Avoid areas where mosquitoes are prevalent.