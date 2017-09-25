Homeowner shoots, kills alleged home invasion suspect; 1 other arrested

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — Hattiesburg Police said a homeowner shot and killed a person who allegedly broke into the home.

Lt. Latosha Myers Mitchell said officers went to Orange Street on the night of September 24 to respond to the home invasion.

The homeowners told police that two men armed with guns broke into the home and demanded money.

One of the homeowners shot one of the suspects, Justin Woodland. Woodland was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officers arrested a second suspect, Anton Smith. He is charged with burglary and robbery.

The investigation is ongoing.