1 wanted for attempted aggravated assault by Laurel Police

By Published:
Lakendall Hunter (Photo: Laurel Police)

LAUREL, Miss. (WJTV) — Laurel Police need help locating a person wanted for three counts of attempted aggravated assault.

Captain Tommy Cox said they were called to South Magnolia Street Tuesday.

A fight broke out in the area, and several shots were fired.

Cox said no one was injured.

Authorities are looking for 37-year-old Lakendall Hunter in connection with this incident.

Anyone with information about this or any other case are encouraged to call LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s