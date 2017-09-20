1 wanted for attempted aggravated assault by Laurel Police

LAUREL, Miss. (WJTV) — Laurel Police need help locating a person wanted for three counts of attempted aggravated assault.

Captain Tommy Cox said they were called to South Magnolia Street Tuesday.

A fight broke out in the area, and several shots were fired.

Cox said no one was injured.

Authorities are looking for 37-year-old Lakendall Hunter in connection with this incident.

Anyone with information about this or any other case are encouraged to call LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.