Man accused of trying to break into Jones County Sheriff’s home

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV/WHLT) – A Mississippi man is accused of trying to break into the Jones County Sheriff’s home.

Authorities say the incident happened on September 17.

We’re told Sheriff Alex Hodge’s son was at home on Sunday when he heard a loud noise outside. When he went to investigate, he saw a man trying to break in, according to Allyson Knotts with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

The man who is accused of trying to break into the Jones County Sheriff’s home has been identified as Stephen Carpenter, 26, of Laurel. We’re told the sheriff’s son made Carpenter stay on the scene of until deputies arrived.

When Carpenter was questioned, he initially told deputies he thought he was at a business, according to Knotts. Later, he changed his story saying that he knew he was at Sheriff Hodge’s home and that he’d gone there to get help because someone was chasing him, authorities say.

Deputies could not prove Carpenter’s story about the chase, according to Knotts.

We’re told Sheriff Hodges was not home at the time of the incident.

Carpenter has been charged with attempted burglary.