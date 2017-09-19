Hattiesburg Police arrest woman in connection to arson case

By Published:
Chelsey Brown arrested for arson. Picture provided by the Hattiesburg Police Dept.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Hattiesburg Police have arrested a woman in connection to an arson investigation.

Police say officers along with Hattiesburg firefighters responded to the Hardwood Court Apartments on September 14, 2017. Once they arrived, they found a fire outside the apartment complex. We’re told a pile of clothes was on fire.

Firefighter investigators finished their investigation and determined the fire was intentionally set.

On September 20, police arrested Chelsey Brown of Hattiesburg and charged her with arson, according to Captain Branden McLemore with the Hattiesburg Police Department.

Hattiesburg Police tell us the investigation into the fire is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information about this fire investigation should call Crimestoppers at 601.545.7867.

